Rock History with Gregg Allman, The Eagles, Sex Pistols, Bob Dylan and a happy birthday to Neil Finn May 27th, 2017 we lose Gregg Allman, 1994 The Eagles get cold, 1977 The Sex Pistols may or may not be on top, 1963 Bob Dylan is relaxed, and happy birthday to Neil Finn.

May 27th, 2017 sadly we lose an iconic Rock singer, Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band. Gregg was not just an amazing Rock voice, but certainly one of the best voices in Blues and an accomplished keyboard player as well. And he is surely missed.

Today in 1994 The Eagles kick off their “Hell Freezes Over” tour. This is a reunion tour that has been years in the making. It’s also the first tour to charge more than $100 for the majority of the tickets.

On this date in 1977 The Sex Pistols release their second single, “God Save The Queen.” It gets no radio play in England and it ends up as #2 on the charts for the week. But a lot of argue that it was actually the best selling single for the week but it was purposely kept out of the top spot because it was also The Queen’s Jubilee.

Released today in 1963 Bob Dylan’s “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan” album.

Born today in 1958, a man who has been a member of Split Enz, Crowded House and even Fleetwood Mac, Neil Finn.

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