Rock History with Joe Walsh, The Simpsons, Page and Plant, Springsteen, Billy Idol, Eagles and more November 10th, 2019 Joe Walsh Vetsaid, 2002 Simpsons rock camp, 1994 Jimmy Page and Robert Plant in Japan, 1986 Springsteen live, 1983 Billy Idol yells, 1979 Eagles on top, 1973 Elton John at #1 and we remember Greg Lake on his birthday.

November 10th, 2019 Joe Walsh holds his very first Vets Aid concert. It ends up becoming an annual event, but this very first one is held in Houston and features guests on the bill like ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow and Doobie Brothers.

Today in 2002, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, Lenny Kravitz and Brian Setzer, all guest star on The Simpsons. They do it on an episode where they start a rock’n’roll fantasy camp. First rule, there are no rules. Second rule, no outside food.

Today in 1994, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page go on a Japanese talk show. They perform an all-acoustic version of “Stairway to Heaven.”

Today in 1986, Bruce Springsteen releases his first official live album, Live 1975 to 85. The album sells 1,000,000 copies on its very first day.

Today in 1983, Billy Idol releases his second album, “Rebel Yell.” It includes songs like the title track, “Flesh for Fantasy” and “Eyes Without a Face.”

Today in 1979, the Eagles go to #1 on the charts with “Heartache Tonight.” It’s a song that Don Henley and Glenn Fry have co-written with Bob Seger.

Today in 1973, Elton John goes to #1 on the album charts with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. It stays there for 8 weeks.

Then we take a look at the Rock calendar. We find a birthday on it. Born today in 1947, Greg Lake from Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here