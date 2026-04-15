Rock History with Joey Ramone, Skynyrd, Billy Joel, The Beatles and a happy birthday to Dave Edmunds April 15th 2001 we lose Joey Ramone, 1974 a Lynyrd Skynyrd release, 1972 Billy Joel and a local show, 1971 The Beatles meet Oscar and we say happy birthday to Dave Edmunds

April 15th, 2001 unfortunately we lose Joey Ramone, singer for the world famous Ramones. Joey is the first Ramone to pass away and it happens at just 49 years old.

Today in 1974 Lynyrd Skynyrd release their second album, “Second Helping.”

On this date in 1972 Billy Joel does a show from a sound studio for a local Philadelphia radio station. The station takes their recording of “Captain Jack” from the and puts it in rotation. This directly leads to Billy getting a record deal with Columbia Records who release his breakthrough album “Piano Man” the following year, 1973.

Today in 1971 The Beatles win their only Oscar for the original song sound score for the movie of “Let It Be.”

Born today in 1944 Dave Edmunds. Guitarist, songwriter, producer, member of Rockpile and a solo artist.

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