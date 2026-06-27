Rock History with John Entwistle, John Lennon, The Fillmore East, Queen and Gilson Lavis of Squeeze June 27th, 2002 we lose John Entwistle, 1976 John Lennon goes green, 1971 a last for The Fillmore East, 1970 Queen smiles or vice versa and we remember the late drummer from Squeeze, Gilson Lavis, on his birthday.

June 27th, 2002, sadly, we lose John Entwistle of The Who. He passes away in a hotel room in Las Vegas from a heart attack, a heart attack brought on by cocaine use. John known as The Quiet One, The Ox and the man behind the thunderous bass sound of The Who recordings. He is the second original member of the four member band to pass away, going years after the passing of drummer Keith Moon.

Today in 1976 John Lennon gets his green card from The United States Department of Naturalization. What makes this a big deal, for a while there The United States Government was actively trying to deport John.

On this date in 1971 The Fillmore East in New York City holds it’s final show. The Fillmore East is owned by promoter Bill Graham, who also owns The Fillmore West out in California. Part of the line up for the last night, The Allman Brothers Band, The Edgar Winter Band and The Beach Boys.

Today in 1970 the band Smile change their name and play their first show under their new name. What are they known as now? Queen.

Today we remember the late drummer from Squeeze, Gilson Lavis, who was born today in 1951.

Joe Rock and Gilson Lavis

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