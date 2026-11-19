Rock History with Kevin Dubrow, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Frank Zappa, Loverboy, ELP and Matt Sorum November 19th, 2007 we lose Kevin Dubrow, 1994 Tom Petty on SNL, 1982 Led Zeppelin “Coda”, 1979 Frank Zappa in the garage, 1979 a first for Loverboy, 1973 ELP surgery and happy birthday Matt Sorum.

November 19th, 2007. Sadly, we lose Kevin Dubrow, singer from Quiet Riot.

Today in 1994, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers appear on Saturday Night Live. They have a special guest on drums, Dave Grohl from Nirvana. After the show, Tom offers Dave the drum spot in the Heartbreakers. Dave turns it down in favor of his new band, Foo Fighters.

Today in 1982, Led Zeppelin released their final studio album, “Coda.” It’s made-up of unused tracks that they’ve recorded with their drummer, John Bonham, who passed away in 1980.

Today in 1979, Frank Zappa releases his album, Joe’s Garage. It ends up becoming one of his best known albums.

Also today in 1979, Loverboy do their first ever live show. They do it as an opening act for Kiss.

Tonight in 1973, Emerson, Lincoln, Palmer released their album, “Brain Salad Surgery.” The big hit off this album, “Karn Evil 9.” You may recognize it from the opening. “Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends.”

Then we take a look at a rock calendar. We find a birthday on it. Born today in 1960, my buddy and an amazing drummer who’s played with the cult, Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, and his own group, Kings of Chaos, the one and only Matt Sorum

Happy Birthday Matt Sorum | Today In Rock November 19

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