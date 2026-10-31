Rock History with Kiss, Pink Floyd and a birthday shared by Johnny Marr and U2’s Larry Mullen Jr October 31st, Halloween, 1998, Kiss circus, 1986 Roger Waters sues, and a birthday shared by Johnny Marr of The Smiths and Larry Mullen Jr of U2.

October 31st, Halloween, 1998, Kiss kick off their Psycho Circus Tour. And appropriately enough for a Halloween show, their opening act, Smashing Pumpkins.

Today in 1986, Roger Waters sues David Gilmour and Nick Mason to try and prevent them from recording and touring under the name Pink Floyd. They continue to do it anyway, and eventually they reach an agreement with Roger Waters that allows them to use the Pink Floyd name. Now the four members of the band that created the hit version play together one last time in 2005 at the Live 8 show before Rick Wright passes away. And the last time I spoke to Nick Mason, he did tell me that he felt if the right one-off opportunity presented itself, he felt the surviving members of Pink Floyd would perform together again.

Today we take a look at the calendar, find a couple rock birthdays on it. Born in 1963, guitarist from the Smiths, Johnny Marr, and born today in 1961, Drummer from U2, Larry Mullen Jr., who’s actually the guy who founded the band because he put out the ad that would end up getting all the members together.

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