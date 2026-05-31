Rock History with Led Zeppelin. The Beatles, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Darryl Mcdaniels and John Bonham May 31st, 2014 Zeppelin gets sued, 2005 The Beatles inspiration closes, 1976 The Who are loud, 1961 Jimi Hendrix enlists and happr birthday to Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and John Bonham

May 31st, 2014 trustees from the estate of Randy California, a member of the band Spirit, sue Led Zeppelin. Their claim is that the Spirit song “Taurus” shows up in the intro of “Stairway To Heaven.” Led Zeppelin did tour for a short time with Spirit, and it was said that members of Zeppelin would go out and watch them play, and that Zeppelin some times played Spirit songs in their live sets. And that was the basis of the lawsuit.

Today in 2005, Strawberry Field, the orphanage that inspired The Beatles song “Strawberry Fields,” closed after more than 70 years.

On this date in 1976 The Who are certified as the loudest and in the world.

Today in 1961 Jimi Hendrix enlists in the army for three years.

There are a couple Rock birthdays on today’s calendar. Born today in 1964, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run DMC. Born today in 1948, easily one of the best Rock drummers ever, John Henry Bonham of Led Zeppelin. John’s skill behind the kit was unmatched, and I’m sure that’s the reason why, after his passing, not only did the band not continue, but the number of times they did go out and erform afterward can be counted on one hand.

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joe Rock

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here