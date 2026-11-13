Rock History with Leon Russell, Soundgarden, The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, The Beatles and more November 13th, 2016 we lose Leon Russell, 2012 Soundgarden animal, 1995 The Rolling Stones stripped, 1990 Temple of The Dog’s only, 1982 Men at Work on top, 1976 Rod Stewart at night, 1968 The Beatles premiere, and a birthday shared by Aldo Nova and Toy Caldwell.

November 13th, 2016 Sadly, Leon Russell passes away in his sleep at 74 years old. Leon, an inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he’s a Grammy Award-winning songwriter. He was also a session pianist who worked with the Wrecking Crew, and very famously, he was a part of Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs and Englishmen’s tour.

Today in 2012, Soundgarden released their 6th album, “King Animal”, and their last one with Chris Cornell.

Today in 1995, Rolling Stones released their album “Stripped.” This is a partial live album, partial studio album. The live album part includes their first single from the album, their cover of Bob Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone”, and the studio part of the album includes acoustic reworkings of songs that they’ve put out in the past.

Today in 1990, at the off-ramp in Seattle, Temple of the Dog play their one and only show. The band consists of members of Soundgarden as well as members of what will become Pearl Jam.

Today in 1982, Men at Work go to #1 on the album charts with their debut album, “Business as Usual”, which includes hits like “Who Can It Be Now?” and “Down Under.”

Today in 1976, Rod Stewart goes to #1 for the first of eight weeks with his single “Tonight’s the Night”, which features some cooing in French from his then-girlfriend, Britt Ekland.

Today in 1968, The Beatles film “Yellow Submarine” premieres in New York.

Then we take a look at the rock calendar, find a couple birthdays on it. Born today in 1956, Aldo Nova, and born today in 1947. Lead guitarist and primary songwriter for the Marshall Tucker Band, the late Toy Caldwell.

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