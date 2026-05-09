Rock History with Little Richard, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Grateful Dead, Billy Joel and Tom Petersson May 9th, 2020 we lose Little Richard, 2006 a Red Hot Chili Peppers release, 1987 Grateful Dead video and a birthday shared by Billy Joel and Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick.

May 9th, 2020 Rock N’ Roll pioneer Little Richard passes away. His music inspired the likes of Robert Plant, Paul Rodgers, Robbie Robertson and countless others.

Today in 2006 Red Hot Chili Peppers release their album “Stadium Arcadium” which features the hit single “Dani California.” It’s their first album to hit #1 in the US.

On this date in 1987 The Grateful Dead shoot the video for their song “Touch Of Grey.” After a show in Monterey, California, they set up the shoot and then bring the audience back in to watch two different performances of the song. The first performance is by the band. The second performance is by their skeleton doubles, The “Dead Ringers.” It is their first music video and it goes into heavy rotation on MTV and scores them their first hit single.

Born today in 1950 Cheap Trick bassist Tom Petersson. Born today in 1949 Billy Joel.

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