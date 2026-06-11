Rock History with Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Donnie Van Zant and Frank Beard June 11th, 1991 Lynyrd Skynyrd enter the 90’s, 1968 The Rolling Stones in flames, 1965 what The Beatles keep what others give back and a birthday shared by Donnie Van Zant and Frank Beard.

Jujne 11th, 1991, Lynyrd Skynyrd 1991, that’s the name of the band these days and the name of the album they just released. It’s their first album since the plane crash in 1977, and the band has all intentions of keeping the name, but fans and the media insist upon calling them Lynyrd Skynyrd, so they just keep that name.

Today in 1968 The Rolling Stones in the studio recording “Sympathy For The Devil” and a firs breaks out in the studio. Some people think it has something to do with the statanic theme of the song, but it was really just a malfunctioning light.

On this date 1965 some Members of The Britsh Empire, MBE, give back their award because it is announced that The Beatles are going to receive the award. The members of the band don’t really see what the big deal is, but some older members of their families really seem to be excited about it so they take and accept the awards.

A couple Rock birthdays on today’s calendar. Born today in 1952 guitarist and vocalist of 38 Special, Donnie Van Zant. Who happens to be a member of the same Van Zant family of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Born today in 1949, the one member of ZZ Top who doesn’t have a beard, drummer Frank Beard.

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