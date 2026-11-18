Rock History with Malcolm Young, Queen, Nirvana, U2, Billy Joel, Kirk Hammett, Ruday Sarzo and more November 18th, 2017 we lose Malcolm Young, 1995 Queen at #1, 1993 Nirvana unplugged, 1991 U2 attention, 1978 Billy Joel on top, and a birthday shared by Kirk Hammett, Rudy Sarzo and Graham Parker.

November 18th, 2017. Sadly, we lose Malcolm Young, older brother to Angus Young, whom he co-founded ACDC with. Now Malcolm was the band’s rhythm guitarist to Angus’s lead guitarist and the two brothers together made-up a good songwriting team.

Today in 1995, Queen’s last album, “Made in Heaven”, goes to number one on the charts in the UK. The majority of this album recorded shortly before Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991.

Today in 1993, Nirvana record their MTV Unplugged appearance. They end up releasing it as an album, and it becomes extremely popular.

Today in 1991, U2 released our album “Achtung Baby.” It features hits like “One”, “Mysterious Ways”, and “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses?” The album is recorded partially at Hansa Sound Studios in Berlin, Germany, which is the same studio where David Bowie recorded “Heroes”, and also in U2’s Windmill Lane Studios in Dublin, and the album goes on to win the Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group.

Today in 1978, Billy Joel’s 52nd Street album goes to #1 on the charts where it stays for eight weeks.

Then we take a look at the rock calendar, find a couple of birthdays on it. Born today in 1962, guitarist from Metallica, Kirk Hammett. Born today in 1950, bassist Rudy Sarzo, who’s played with so many people it’s almost impossible to list all of them. And also born today in 1950, Graham Parker.

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