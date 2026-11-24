Rock History with Metallica, Johnny Rotten, Freddie Mercury, Eric Carr, Ringo Starr and Clem Burke November 24th, 1998 Metallica in the garage, 1997 Johnny Rotten in court, 1991 we lose Freddie Mercury and Eric Carr, 1973 Ringo Starr on top, and we remember Clem Burke on his birthday.

November 24th, 1998. Metallica released their double album, “Garage Inc.” Now this is an album that is made-up entirely of covers. The first disc is all new studio recordings that are produced by Bob Rock. The second disc is a compilation. It includes B-sides and even the entire “Garage Days Revisited” EP that the band had released in 1987.

Today in 1997, Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols appears on an episode of Judge Judy. He’s the defendant where he’s being sued for wrongful termination by a former drummer. Johnny Rotten wins the case.

Today in 1991, sadly, we lose Freddie Mercury of Queen. He’s only 45 years old. He passes away from age-related complications. Obviously a world-renowned superstar, And he’s still mourned to this day.

Also today in 1991, we lose kiss drummer Eric Carr of heart cancer. He’s only 41 years old.

Today in 1973, Ringo Starr goes to number one on the singles chart with his song “Photograph.”

And then we take a look at the rock calendar, find a birthday on it. Born today in 1954. Original member of Blondie, their drummer who really helped set them apart with so many different styles that he was able to help them incorporate into what they do. The late, great Clem Burke.

The late Clem Burke looks back on Blondie's influences Remembering Blondie drummer Clem Burke, who passed away on April 7. (WBAB)

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