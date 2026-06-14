Rock History with Mick Jagger, George Martin, Rory Gallagher, Billy Joel, The Beatles and Alan White June 14th, 2002 and 1996 the same thing for Mick Jagger and George Martin years apart, 1995 we lose Rory Gallagher, 1980 Billy Joel hits the top, 1966 The Beatles get recalled, we remember Alan White of Yes on his birthday.

Mick Jagger and George Martin | Today in Rock June 14

June 14th, 2002 Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Today in 1996, Geogre Martin, Beatles producer, is also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

On this date in 1995, sadly, we lose an amazing blues guitarist from Ireland, Rory Gallagher.

Today in 1980, Billy Joel’s “Glass Houses” album goes #1 on the album chart.

On this date in 1966 Capitol Records recalls The Beatles album “Yesterday and Today” because they deemed the album cover, “The butcher cover” as it’s come to be known, as inappropriate.

A Rock birthday on today’s calendar. Born today in 1949, drummer from Yes, Alan White.

Alan White drummer from Yes in 2018 A small part of an interview I did with the late Alan White, drummer for Yes.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here