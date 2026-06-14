Rock History with Mick Jagger, George Martin, Rory Gallagher, Billy Joel, The Beatles and Alan White

June 14th, 2002 Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.
Today in 1996, Geogre Martin, Beatles producer, is also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.
On this date in 1995, sadly, we lose an amazing blues guitarist from Ireland, Rory Gallagher.
Today in 1980, Billy Joel’s “Glass Houses” album goes #1 on the album chart.
On this date in 1966 Capitol Records recalls The Beatles album “Yesterday and Today” because they deemed the album cover, “The butcher cover” as it’s come to be known, as inappropriate.
A Rock birthday on today’s calendar. Born today in 1949, drummer from Yes, Alan White.