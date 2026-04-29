Rock History with Mick Ronson, Freddie Mercury, Ronnie James Dio, and Bruce Springsteen at Graceland

April 29th, 1993 we lose guitarist Mick Ronson. He is probably best known for the work he did with David Bowie and his Spiders from Mars. Mick was also a member of Mott The Hoople. He was truly a great guitar player and a loss to the music world.

Today in 1985 Freddie Mercury releases his solo album “Mr. Bad Guy.” It does pretty good in the UK, in the US it doesn’t even break the top 150.

Today in 1980 Van Halen release their fourth album “Fair Warning.”

On this date in 1980 Black Sabbath set out on their first tour with Ronnie James Dio replacing original singer Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy is definitely more associated with Black Sabbath, but truth be told, the years that Ronnie James Dio spent singing with the band are an era that needs to be recognized.

Today in 1976 Bruce Springsteen was playing in Memphis on his “Born To Run” tour. Following the show Bruce has a cab driver bring him by Graceland, where he hops the fence and heads for the house. He is hoping to meet Elvis to let him know about a song he wrote for him. Security stops him before he reaches the home and tells him Elvis is not at home. Springsteen has joked in later years that he regrets having done this, because he doesn’t like it when people do it at his house. The song Bruce wrote for Elvis is his song “Fire.”

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