Rock History with Ozzy, Joe Perry, Mott The Hoople, Steve Morse, Simon Kirke, Rick Wright and more July 28th, 1987, Ozzy Osbourne in prison, 1979 Joe Perry splits, 1972 Mott the Hoople get some help from David Bowie, a birthday shared by Steve Morse of Deep Purple and Dixie Dregs, Simon Kirke of Bad Company and Free, Pink Floyd’s Rick Wright and Mike Bloomfield.

July 28th, 1987, Ozzy Osbourne performs “Jailhouse Rock.” He does it at a prison in London and he says it’s his last good memory of the 80s.

Today in 1979, Joe Perry quits Aerosmith. It’s after a concert in Cleveland. Him and Steven Tyler get into a shouting match so Joe decides to quit the band. He’s replaced by Jimmy Crespo, but by 1984, Joe Perry is back in Aerosmith.

On this date in 1972, Mott the Hoople release “All the Young Dudes.” It’s a song that David Bowie had written and given to them to keep them from breaking up and it becomes their best-selling single.

And we find a few Rock birthdays on today’s calendar. Guitarist Steve Morse from both the Dixie Dregs and Deep Purple Drummer from Bad Company and Free, Simon Kirke, from Pink Floyd, Rick Wright and guitarist from the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Mike Bloomfield.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here