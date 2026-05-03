Rock History with Paul McCartney & Wings, Led Zeppelin and happy birthday Bruce Hall and James Brown May 3rd, 1976 a first for Paul McCartney and Wings, 1974 Led Zeppelin launch Swan Song Records, and happy birthday to Bruce Hall and James Brown.

May 3rd, 1976 Paul McCartney and Wings kick off thier first ever tour together, they do it in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s the “Wings Over America” tour and it turns out to be very successful for them.

Today in 1974 Led Zeppelin launch Swan Song Records. The first album on the label is Bad Company’s self-titled debut. No, it wasn’t a Led Zeppelin album as you might expect.

On this date in 1971 Led Zeppelin for the first and only time play their song “Four Sticks” live, and they do it in Denmark. This is a osng that you can aslo find on the B side of the 45 for “Rock And Roll.”

Born today in 1953 REO Speedwagon bassist, Bruce Hall. Born today in 1933, the Godfather of Soul, James Brown.

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