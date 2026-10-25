Rock History with Phil Lesh, Jack Bruce, Bill Graham, The Stones, Jon Anderson, Chad Smith and more October 25th, 2024 we lose Phil Lesh, 2014 we lose Jack Bruce, 1991 we lose Bill Graham, 1964 The Stones on TV and a birthday shared by Chad Smith, Matthias Jabs, Glenn Tipton and Jon Anderson.

October 25th, 2024, sadly, we lose Phil Lesh, bassist from the Grateful Dead. For the entirety of the band’s run from 1965 to 1995, he’s 84 years old.

Today in 2014, we lose Jack Bruce, bassist from Cream at 71 years old.

And today in 1991, we lose legendary rock promoter Bill Graham at 60 years old. Bill dies in a helicopter crash on the way back from Huey Lewis to the News concert. Bill was always interested in creating a more elegant and intimate concert experience for concertgoers with improved sound and light shows. And he worked on some major productions, the likes of The Last Waltz, the final concert from the band, and the New Year’s Eve shows that the Grateful Dead did.

Today in 1964, The Rolling Stones appear on The Ed Sullivan Show for the first time. They perform 2 covers, Chuck Berry’s Around and Around and Irma Thomas’s Time Is On My Side.

Then we take a look at the Rock calendar, find a few birthdays on it. Born today in 1961, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, born today in 1955. Guitarist from Scorpions, Matthias Yabs, born today in 1949. Guitarist from Judas Priest, Glenn Tipton, and born today in 1944. One of the most exquisite voices in all of rock, John Anderson of Yes.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here