Rock History with Prince, Pete Farndon, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Ron Wood and Ritchie Blackmore April 14th, 2016 a last for Prince, 1983 Pete Farndon passes. 1980 a Judas priest release and Iron Maiden’s debut, 1975 Ron Wood joins The Stones and happy birthday Ritchie Blackmore

April 14th, 2016 Prince plays his final concert at The Fox Theater in Atlanta. The final number, “Purple Rain.” He passes away about a week later.

Today in 1983, bassist from The Pretenders, Pete Farndon passes away. He drowns in his bathtub after a heroin overdose.

On this date in 1980 a big day for metal. Judas Priest release their album “British Steel.” The album contains songs like “Living After Midnight” and “Breaking The Law.” Also released today in 1980, Iron Maiden’s self-titled debut.

Today in 1975 former Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood is announced as the new guitarist for The Rolling Stones. He is really just a sideman for a year before he becomes an official member of the band.

Born today in 1945, guitarist from both Deep Purple and Rainbow, Ritchie Blackmore.

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