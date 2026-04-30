Rock History with Roger Waters, Pink Floyd, Muddy Waters, Keith Moon and Wayne Kramer of The MC5 April 30th, 2008 Roger Waters loses a balloon, 1988 Pink Floyd drops, 1983 we lose Muddy Waters, 1976 Keith Moon hires some cabbies, and we remember Wayne Kramer of The MC5 on his birthday.

April 30th, 2008 Roger Waters inflatable pig gets loose at the Coachella festival.

Today in 1988 Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side Of The Moon” drops off the album charts for the first time in eleven years. The band is still on the charts at #62 with their current album at the time “A Momentary Lapse Of Reason.”

Sadly today in 1983 we lose Blues Icon Muddy Waters at only 70 years old.

On this date in 1976 Keith Moon hires nine New York City cabbies to block both ends of the street so he can go into his room at The Hotel Navarro and throw the furniture out the window without hurting anybody. Rumor is that over the years the story has been embellished, but if you look at the things that Keith has certainly, certifiably done, this is consistent with that behavior.

On the calendar today, a rock birthday. Born today in 1948, guitarist from The MC5, Wayne Kramer. Sadly we lost Wayne in 2024.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here