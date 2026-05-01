Rock History with Rush, Led Zeppelin, The Stones, Elvis and Priscilla, Chuck Berry and Johnny Colt May 1st, 2007 a Rush release, 1976 Led Zeppelin hit #1, 1967 Elvis gets hitched, 1955 Chuck Berry signs and a happy birthday to Johnny Colt.

Rush, Led Zeppelin and Elvis | Today in Rock May 1

May 1st, 2007 Rush release their album “Snakes And Arrows.” Alex Lifeson’s guitar playing on the album influenced by the fact that David Gilmour of Pink Floyd fame, suggested to him that he should write more acoustic numbers.

Today in 1976 Led Zeppelin go to the top of the charts with their album “Presence.”

Today in 1975 The Stones announce their US Tour by riding down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan playing “Brown Sugar” on the back of a flatbed truck.

On this date in 1967 at a private ceremony at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, Elvis Presley marries Priscilla Beaulieu.

Today in 1955 Chuck Berry signs to Chess Records at the suggestion of Blues Icon Muddy Waters.

Born today in 1966 Johnn Colt. He was the original bassist for The Black Crowes and later went on to play with Train and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

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