Rock History with Sabbath, Green Day, Metallica, Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper, Veteran’s Day and more November 11, 2011 Black Sabbath back, 1997 Green Day destroy, 1997 Metallica for free, 1986 Pink Floyd Waterless, 1971 Alice Cooper’s first, a birthday shared by Andy Partridge, Marshall Crenshaw and Jim Peterik plus Veteran shout outs.

November 11, 2011 the original members of Black Sabbath announced they’re going to reunite for an album and a tour in 2012. The host of their press conference, Henry Rollins.

Today in 1997, Green Day do a live performance at a Tower Records in New York City and they trash the place. They spray paint windows, they pour beer on CD racks, they smash their instruments, and their record label is happy to pay the $50,000 tab for the damages because it proves the band still has their punk credibility.

Also today in 1997, Metallica do a free concert in Philadelphia to celebrate their new album, “Reload.”

Today in 1986, David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Rick Wright announced they’re working on a new Pink Floyd album, despite the fact that Roger Waters is suing them trying to retire the band. That album, “A Momentary Lapse of Reason”, comes out the next year, shortly before they settle that lawsuit.

Today in 1971, Alice Cooper releases “I’m Eighteen.” It becomes his very first hit.

Then we take a look at the rock calendar, find a few birthdays on it. Born today in 1953, singer, guitarist, and songwriter from XTC, Andy Partridge, also born today in 1953, Marshall Crenshaw, and born today in 1950, Jim Peterik, who was the front man for the band Ides of March and later joined Survivor, co-writing their hit, “Eye of the Tiger.”

And being that today’s veteran’s day, let’s give a shout out to some rockers who served in the US military, including Jimi Hendrix, Jerry Garcia, John Fogerty, Ray Manzarek from The Doors, and Maynard James Keenan from Tool.

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