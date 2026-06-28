Rock History with Scotty Moore, Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin and John Lennon with David Bowie

JUne 28th, 2016, we lose the original lead guitar player from Rock. I’m talking about Scotty Moore from Elvis’s band. AT this point everyone from that band is gone. The drummer DJ Fontana, Bass player Bill Black, of course Elvis, the singer, he’s gone and now lead guitarist Scotty Moore. Everything that Scotty Moore did influenced all the guitar players to come after him. He played solos on “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Jailhouse Rock.” And you can trace all the work from all of the other guitar players in rock back to what Scotty did.

Today in 2010 Joake Holmes finally gets around to suing Led Zeppelin. In 1967, Jake wrote a song called “Dazed And Confused.” Zeppelin release their debut album in 1969, there’s a song on it “Dazed And Confused.” He must have had enough of a case because over 50 years later when he sues, he gets them to change the writing credit. SO now it says “Jimmy Page inspired by Jake Holmes.”

On this date in 1975 David Bowie releases his single “Fame.” This song has as one of the co-writers on it, John Lennon. Give the record a listen, you’ll hear John singing background vocals too. And this song also becomes David Bowie’s first #1 hit in the US.

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