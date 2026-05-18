Rock History with Soundgarden, R.E.M. Peter Criss of Kiss and a happy brthday to Rick Wakeman of Yes May 18th, 1996 Soundgarden do this once, 1991 R.E.M. hit the top, 1980 Peter Criss quits, and a happy birthday to Rick Wakeman.

May 18th, 1996 Soundgarden make their one and only apperance on Saturday Night Live. The host is Jim Carey and they end up performing two songs, “Pretty Noose” and “Burden In My Hand.”

Today in 1991 R.E.M. hit #1 on the album chart with “Out Of Time.” It’s the band’s 7th album. The album contains a couple hits including “Shiny Happy People” and “Losing My Religion.”

On this date in 1980 Peter Criss leaves Kiss. He is replaced by Eric Carr. In 1996 he returns to the band along with Ace Frehley.

Taking a look at today’s calendar, a Rock birthday. Born today in 1949 keyboardist from Yes, Rick Wakeman.

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