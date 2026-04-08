Rock History with Steve Miller, GNR, BOC, The Clash, Izzy Stradlin and Steve Howe share a birthday April 8th, 2016 Steve Miller at the Rock Hall, Guns N’ Roses kick off a tour, 2000 BOC for SNL, 1977 The Clash release their debut album and happy birthday to Izzy Stradlin of GNR and Steve Howe of Yes.

April 8th, 2016 Steve Miller was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After the ceremony Steve went on a rant in the press room. He has many complaints about how the Hall treats the artists they are inducting.

Also today in 2016, Guns N’ Roses play the first date of their “Not In This Lifetime” tour in Vegas. Axl Rose had hurt his foot at a warm up show for the tour. That is why he performed from a throne, which he had borrowed from Dave Grohl. Dave had the throne made when he broke his foot while out on the road with Foo Fighters.

On this date in 2000, Saturday Night Live does a skit around the Blue Oyster Cult song “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.” The skit, which stars guest host Christopher Walken, creates the catch phrase “More cowbell.” Oddly enough, Blue Oyster Cult has never been a musical guest on SNL.

Today in 1977 The Clash release their self-titled debut album in the UK. It is a punch in the face to Rock all over the planet as Punk really comes to the forefront with this album.

A couple birthdays on today’s calendar. Born today in 1962 former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin, and born in 1947, guitarist from Yes, Steve Howe.

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