Rock History with The Stones, Page and Plant, INXS, A Very Special Christmas, U2 and Fleetwood Mac October 12th, 1996 The Rolling Stones circus, 1996 Page and Plant “Unledded”, 1987 INXS “Kick”, 1987 A Very Special Christmas Volume 1, 1981 U2 “October”, 1979 Fleetwood Mac “Tusk.”

October 12th, 1996, The Rolling Stones finally released “The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus.” Now this was a 1968 BBC special for the band where they were kind of unhappy with their own performance and that’s why it sat on the shelf for 27 years. Some of the other performances for this show were Taj Mahal, Jethro Tull, The Who and John Lennon even makes an appearance. It’s something well worth seeking out if you’ve never seen it.

Today in 1994, MTV airs “Unledded.” This is the reunion special of Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin fame, and they’re doing an acoustic thing. “Gallows Pole” is a special performance from this that you should check out. And also, don’t miss the version of “Kashmir” that they did for this.

Then a couple releases in 1987. First, INXS huge album, “Kick”, which included hits like “Devil Inside”, “New Sensation”, and “Need You Tonight.”

Also released today in 1987, A Very Special Christmas Volume 1, which includes performances by Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger, Bryan Adams, and Stevie Nicks, all doing some very well-known Christmas hits.

Today in 1981, U2 released their album “October.” Included on the album is their hit “Gloria.”

And today in 1979, Fleetwood Mac released their album “Tusk”, which of course has the title track, which features the USC Trojans marching band.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here