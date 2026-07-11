Rock History with Tommy Ramone, Metallica, Steven Adler, Def Leppard, David Bowie and Richie Sambora July 11th, 2014 we remember Tommy Ramone of The Ramones, 2008 Lars Ulrich of Metallica goes to DC, 1990 Steven Adler gets bad news from Guns N’ Roses, 1981 Def Leppard’s second, 1969 David Bowie rushes, and happy birthday Richie Sambora.

July 11th, 2014, sadly we lose Tommy Ramone, drummer from The Ramones, one of the original members. To think of him only as the drummer from the band though, is definitely discounting so much of what he did. He was also a songwriter for the band and he never stopped working with them, even when he stopped playing on the albums and touring with the band. He was still involved with them up until the day that he passed.

Today in 2008, Metallica’s battle with Napster makes it to the senate. Lars Ulrich testifies all about copyright infringement.

On this date in 1990, Steven Adler gets fired from Guns N’ Roses for substance abuse. If you look at the band though, I feel this is a case of the pot calling the kettle black. But even still, Steven is fired and replaced by Matt Sorum from the band The Cult.

Today in 1981, Def Leppard release their second album “High ‘n’ Dry.” This is the last full time album that Pete Willis plays on. The album features the hit “Bringin’ On the Heartbreak.”

Today in 1969, David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” single is rushed out to beat the moon landing, to hopefully capitalize on it and sell more records.

We say happy birthday to former Bon Jovi guitarist, Richie Sambora, who was born today in 1959.

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