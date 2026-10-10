Rock History with U2, Fleetwood Mac, King Crimson and happy birthday Lzzy Hale and David Lee Roth

October 10th, 1988 U2 released their double album, “Rattle And Hum.” Now this is a partial live album, partial studio album. Much of it was recorded during the band’s “Joshua Tree” tour. It continues their exploration of American music. There’s gospel, blues, folk, roots, rock. There’s collaborations you find on this album. Things like a collaboration with Bob Dylan, with B.B. King and the New Voices of Freedom Choir. Now that particular collaboration was a live performance of the song “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” If you see the movie “Rattle and Hum”, you’ll see that performance that happened at The Garden. And I was lucky enough to be in the audience. And as magical as the performance is on film, it is nothing compared to what it was like to be there in the audience.

Today in 1979, the mayor of Los Angeles declares it Fleetwood Mac Day and the band gets their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Today in 1969, King Crimson released their album “In The Court Of The Crimson King.” It is considered by many to be the first prog rock album.

Then we take a look at the calendar. We find a couple rock birthdays on it. Born today in 1983, Elizabeth Hale. Yeah, frontwoman from Halestorm, Lzzy Hale, who took the name Lzzy in an homage to Ozzy. and born today in 1954, the Court Jester of Rock and one-time frontman for Van Halen, David Lee Roth.

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