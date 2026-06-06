Rock History with The Who, Heart, John Lennon, Frank Zappa, The Beatles, Steve Vai and Gary US Bonds June 6th, 1993 The Who meet Tony, 1987 Heart unleash the animals, 1971 John Lennon and Frank Zappa take over NYC, 1962 a first for The Beatles, and happy birthday to Steve Vai and Gary “US” Bonds.

The Who and John Lennon | Today in Rock June 6

June 6th, 1993, The Who’s “tommy,” which has been converted into Broadway play, scores them five Tony Awards.

Today in 1987 Heart release their ninth alnum, “Bad Animals.” It includes the #1 hit, their ballad “Alone.”

On this date in 1971 John Lennon hits the stage for the first time since 1969, when he jams with Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention at The Fillmore East in New York City.

Today in 1962, The Beatles record in Abbey Road Studios for the first time, demoing three songs they’ve written themselves, “Love Me Do,” “Ask Me Why” and “P.S. I Love You.”

We find a couple Rock birthdays on the calendar today. Born today in 1960 in Carle Place on Long Island, New York is Steve Vai, guitar virtuoso. Born today in 1939, Gary U.S. Bonds.

Steve Vai and Joe Rock

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here