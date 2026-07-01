Rock History with Wolfman Jack, The Band, Bob Dylan, Dan Aykroyd, Debbie Harry and Delaney Bramlett July 1st, 1995 we remember Wolfman Jack, 1968 The Band get colorful, 1966 Bob Dylan goes light and a birthday shared by Dan Aykroyd, Debbie Harry and Delaney Bramlett.

July 1st, 1995, sadly, we lose one of the world’s greatest radio personalities. I’m talking about Wolfman Jack. Jack would broadcast from a “Border blaster.” A radio station in Mexico that pushed enough wattage in all different palces in the United States. Jack was so well known that he was given a role in the movie “American Graffiti.”

Today in 1968 The Band release their debut album “Music From Big Pink.” The album was recorded in a big pink house in Woodstock, which of course accounts for the album’s name. Some of the songs on the album, “Chest Fever” “the Weight” and The Band’s version of Bob Dylan’s “I Shall Be Released.”

On this date in 1966 Bob Dylan releases his album “Blonde On Blonde.” Widely consdered to be Rock’s first double album. Songs that appear on this album, “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35" and “Absolutely Sweet Marie.”

We find a few Rock birthdays on the calendar today. Born today in 1952, Dan Aykroyd from The Blues Brothers. Born on this date in 1945, Debbie Harry of Blondie. Born today in 1939, the late Delaney Bramlett of Delaney and Bonnie.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here