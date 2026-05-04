Rock History for ZZ Top, Paul Butterfield, 38 Special, CSNY, happy birthday Mick Mars and Dick Dale

May 4th, 1991 Governor Ann Richards declares it ZZ Top Day in Texas, to honor the band for bringing “The powerful beat of Texas boogie to audiences across the globe.”

Today in 1987 we lose Paul Butterfield of The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, to a heroin overdose.

On this date in 1982 38 Special release their album “Special Forces.” The album contains hits like “Caught Up In You”, “You Keep Running” and “Chain Lightning.” You can watch Don Barnes from the band talk to me about the album below.

Today in 1970 at Kent State University in Ohio, four students are gunned down by National Guardsmen. It is an event that’s memorialized in the song “Ohio” written by Neil Young and recorded by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Born today in 1955 or 1951, depending on who you ask, former Motley Crue guitarist, Mick Mars. You can watch an interview I did with Mick when he released his debut solo album here. Born today in 1937, King of the Surf Guitar, Dick Dale.

Joe Rock and Dick Dale

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here