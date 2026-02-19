As Rock N’ Roll Fantasy Camp turns 30, we look behind the scenes and get up close with rock stars 2026 makes 30 years for Rock N’ Roll Fantasy Camp. We spoke to founder David Fishof, plus he invited us to experience the camp for ourselves.

David Fishof makes dreams come true for a lot of people. How does he do it? With Rock N’ Roll Fanatasy Camp. Campers get to not only meet some stellar rock stars, they get to perform with them. It doesn’t matter what level you’re at either. In other words, beginners are welcome but there is a lot here for more experienced musicians.

David got the idea after successfully staging the first tour by Ringo and His All Starr Band. Watch our conversation below. David discusses that as well as many different aspects of the camp. It isn’t just jamming, there are master classes and you do a show that involves rock stars.

David invited me to attend to see what it’s really like. I had seen the film that is on Amzon Prime video, so I said yes. While I’m at the camp I will add to this blog so you can see for yourself what goes on. The camp begins for me this afternoon in Hollywood, Thursday February 19th, 2026. Just some of the rock stars involved are Stewart Copeland of The Police, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter from The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan, Leland Sklar who has a large resume that includes Phil Collins and James Taylor, Steve Stevens from Billy Idol’s band, Nita Strauss from Alice Cooper’s band and many more. Vixen guitarist Britt Lightning serves as musical director for the camp as well.

So check out our conversation with David below and then keep checking back as we add what we are experiencing.