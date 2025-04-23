Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote winner is...

Keep in mind, the fan vote doesn’t carry much weight when it comes to who actually gets in the Rock Hall, it only counts as one official ballot. However, I think it’s worth mentioning, because it’s not who I thought would win the fan vote. I stand corrected!

Results of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote are in, and the winner is...Phish!

The rest of the Top 5 are as follows:

2nd Bad Company

3rd Billy Idol

4th Cyndi Lauper

5th Joe Cocker

My vote goes to either Soundgarden or the Black Crowes, but they didn’t come in the top 5 of the fan vote. You can see the Top 10 results from Variety here.

When do we get to find out this year’s inductees? They’ll be announced this Sunday night (4/27) during a live episode of “American Idol.”