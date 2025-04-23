Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote winner is...

Photos: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025 nominees Who are the nominees? (Duane Prokop/Getty Images for CARE USA)
By Jay Edwards

Keep in mind, the fan vote doesn’t carry much weight when it comes to who actually gets in the Rock Hall, it only counts as one official ballot. However, I think it’s worth mentioning, because it’s not who I thought would win the fan vote. I stand corrected!

Results of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote are in, and the winner is...Phish!

The rest of the Top 5 are as follows:

2nd Bad Company

3rd Billy Idol

4th Cyndi Lauper

5th Joe Cocker

My vote goes to either Soundgarden or the Black Crowes, but they didn’t come in the top 5 of the fan vote. You can see the Top 10 results from Variety here.

When do we get to find out this year’s inductees? They’ll be announced this Sunday night (4/27) during a live episode of “American Idol.”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!