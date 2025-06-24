Rock’s 20 best “Songs About Summer”

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Camping field stewards use a paddling pool as people arrive at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 21, 2017 near Glastonbury, England. The largest greenfield festival in the world Glastonbury Festival is now a five-day festival of contemporary performing arts. The Somerset Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just £1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Now that it’s 125 degrees and raining most afternoons in Central Florida, that must mean Summer is officially here.

So, when it comes to Summertime, what song takes you back to the days of skipping work and heading to the beach?

Ultimate Classic Rock ranked rock’s the best Summer songs and here’s their Top 20: (Do you consider all 20 of these to be “Rock?”)

1. “The Boys of Summer” by Don Henley (1984)

2. “Summer in the City” The Lovin’ Spoonful (1966)

3. “School’s Out” Alice Cooper (1972)

4. “Vacation” by The Go-Go’s (1982)

5. “Mr. Blue Sky” from Electric Light Orchestra (1978)

6. “Summer Breeze” Seals & Crofts (1972)

7. “California Girls” The Beach Boys (1965)

8. “Saturday in the Park” Chicago (1972)

9. “Summer of ’69” Bryan Adams (1985)

10. “Hot Fun in the Summertime” Sly & the Family Stone (1969)

11. “Surfin’ U.S.A.” The Beach Boys (1963)

12. “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” Otis Redding (1968)

13. “Here Comes the Sun” The Beatles (1969)

14. “Lovely Day” Bill Withers (1977)

15. “Summer Nights” Van Halen (1986)

16. “Summertime Blues” The Who (1967)

17. “Rockaway Beach” Ramones (1977)

18. “Nightswimming” R.E.M. (1992)

19. “Holiday Road” Lindsey Buckingham (1983)

20. “Beautiful Girls” Van Halen (1979)