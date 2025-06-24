Rock’s 20 best “Songs About Summer”

Now that it’s 125 degrees and raining most afternoons in Central Florida, that must mean Summer is officially here.
So, when it comes to Summertime, what song takes you back to the days of skipping work and heading to the beach?
Ultimate Classic Rock ranked rock’s the best Summer songs and here’s their Top 20: (Do you consider all 20 of these to be “Rock?”)
1. “The Boys of Summer” by Don Henley (1984)
2. “Summer in the City” The Lovin’ Spoonful (1966)
3. “School’s Out” Alice Cooper (1972)
4. “Vacation” by The Go-Go’s (1982)
5. “Mr. Blue Sky” from Electric Light Orchestra (1978)
6. “Summer Breeze” Seals & Crofts (1972)
7. “California Girls” The Beach Boys (1965)
8. “Saturday in the Park” Chicago (1972)
9. “Summer of ’69” Bryan Adams (1985)
10. “Hot Fun in the Summertime” Sly & the Family Stone (1969)
11. “Surfin’ U.S.A.” The Beach Boys (1963)
12. “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” Otis Redding (1968)
13. “Here Comes the Sun” The Beatles (1969)
14. “Lovely Day” Bill Withers (1977)
15. “Summer Nights” Van Halen (1986)
16. “Summertime Blues” The Who (1967)
17. “Rockaway Beach” Ramones (1977)
18. “Nightswimming” R.E.M. (1992)
19. “Holiday Road” Lindsey Buckingham (1983)
20. “Beautiful Girls” Van Halen (1979)