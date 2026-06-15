Rod Stewart fans are not happy after his last minute cancellation

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 10: Rod Stewart, British Singer-Songwriter is seen in attendance prior to the Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on May 10, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

It’s one thing to cancel a show because you’re so sick, you can’t perform and don’t want to get out of bed. I think we can all agree, that’s an acceptable excuse for cancelling.

However, to cancel a concert less than an hour prior to start time and then post on social media the next day at a World Cup soccer game, not a good look.

Rod Stewart fans are mad that Rod canceled his show Friday night near San Diego and then made a miraculous, speedy recovery. The show was canceled 40-minutes before it was set to begin due to an acute upper-respiratory infection and laryngitis.

Less than 24-hours later, Rod Stewart was posting photos from his private jet flying coast to coast from San Diego to Boston to watch Scotland take on Haiti in the FIFA World Cup.

According to People, one fan commented on his post seen below “Too ill to perform but okay to fly across the country for soccer?”

While his fans aren’t happy, Rod’s ecstatic because Scotland got their first win in 36 years in World Cup competition.

No word on the concert a date yet, but Rod plans on making up the canceled show in San Diego.