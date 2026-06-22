Rod Stewart nearly faints on stage, requires oxygen

If you’ve ever been to Utah or to Colorado, speaking from personal experience, that altitude can get to you. So, I’m not sure if it was an altitude problem, if he’s still fighting bronchitis or if it’s just because the man is signing his butt off and he’s 81-years old, but Rod Stewart required oxygen on stage over the weekend in Utah.

While performing “Young Turks,” you can see him grab on to prevent himself from falling, saying he nearly fainted. The video quality isn’t great, but it gives you an idea as to what happened.