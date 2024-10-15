“Rolling Stone” names the “50 Most Disappointing Albums of All-Time”

By Jay Edwards

Let me preface this by saying an album doesn’t have to be bad for it to be disappointing. Just think about when you were a kid and you got in trouble. When your parents told you they were “disappointed” in you, that didn’t necessarily mean you were a “bad” kid. For some of you reading this, you were both. LOL

With that being said, Rolling Stone came out with a list of 50 albums that just didn’t live up to the hype. It doesn’t mean the music was bad, it just didn’t live up to the expectations of that band. Here’s the Top 10 and if you want to see who else made the list, you can check it out here:

1.  “Some Time in New York City”  John Lennon  (1972)

2.  “Their Satanic Majesties Request”  The Rolling Stones  (1967)

3.  “Self Portrait”  Bob Dylan  (1970)

4.  “Tonight”  David Bowie  (1984)

5.  “Chinese Democracy”  Guns N’ Roses  (2008)

6.  “Human Touch”  Bruce Springsteen  (1992)

7.  “Smiley Smile”  The Beach Boys  (1967)

8.  “Stevie Wonder’s Journey Through ‘The Secret Life of Plants’”  Stevie Wonder  (1973)

9.  “Tales From Topographic Oceans”  Yes  (1973)

10.  “Invincible”  Michael Jackson  (2001)

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

