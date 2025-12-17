The Rolling Stones cancel their 2026 tour

The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards, right, and Ronnie Wood perform during their Hackney Diamonds tour at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

If you never got to see The Rolling Stones when they were out on tour, it sounds like you might not get to anytime soon. We knew the day was coming, we just weren’t sure when it would happen...

The Rolling Stones will not be touring in 2026 and the reason is because the indestructible rock star himself, Keith Richards, isn’t up to it.

There’s no word what the exact cause is, but Keith turns 82 tomorrow, so we can definitely cut the man some slack. We do know that he’s been dealing with arthritis in recent years, so maybe that’s it..

According to Variety, “When they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn’t think he could commit and wasn’t keen on a big stadium tour for over four months.”

When the Stones were here in Orlando back in 2024 I got to see them for the very first time in concert. What I remember is for 80+ years old, I couldn’t believe how hard they still rocked and how much energy they had on stage. But after 50+ years of being on the road, maybe all that rockin’ has finally caught up to Keith and he just needs a break.

I’m thinking a residency at The Sphere in Vegas would work, we can all come to you Mick and Keith!