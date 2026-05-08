The Rolling Stones concert that inspired the birth of Lynyrd Skynyrd

If walls could talk, the old Jacksonville Coliseum would be screaming. Back on May 8, 1965, the Rolling Stones rolled into town for their first American tour...

As fate would have it, 17-year-old Ronnie Van Zant was sitting in the crowd. Before that night, Ronnie was more interested in being an athlete than a rock star, but seeing Mick Jagger strut across that stage changed everything. He saw the energy, the girls screaming, and that “shuffle” in Mick’s step, and he knew right then he wasn’t going to spend his life in the Shannytown.

Picture this: the air in the Coliseum is thick with the kind of electric static you only get when a revolution is happening. The stage lights are low-tech but blinding, and as Keith Richards rips into those opening chords, you can feel the floorboards vibrating under your boots. Ronnie is leaning forward, eyes wide, watching a skinny guy from England command a room in a way no baseball player ever could - realizing in that exact moment that he didn’t just want to hear the music, he wanted to be the music.

The Rolling Stones Setlist:

Everybody Needs Somebody to Love

Pain in My Heart

Route 66

Time Is on My Side

Off the Hook

I’m All Right

Around and Around

The Last Time

It’s wild to think that without this specific stop in Duval, we might never have gotten the greatest Southern Rock band of all time. Ronnie left that show, traded his glove for a microphone, and the rest is rock and roll history. Next time you crank up “Simple Man” or “Gimme Three Steps,” give a little nod to the night the Stones showed a local Jacksonville kid how it’s done!