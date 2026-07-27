Romantic convos with AI - Cheating or not?

A lawyer who used ChatGPT to help in research for a case says he “greatly regrets” relying on the AI chatbot after it created bogus cases which he used for a client's defense.

I’m a single dude - but even I’d rather give up and just watch TV than to have naughty talk with AI...and that’s sayin alot!!! In a new survey, 11% of Americans admit that they’ve had a flirty or romantic conversation with an A.I. chatbot, like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini. And 12% claim they’ve had a conversation with one that has “turned them on.”

This just goes to show, the way to a person’s heart is through their . . . desperate need for an answer RIGHT NOW. I mean, how many of us had our FIRST KISS with a Magic 8 Ball?

This is more common among YOUNGER adults than older folks. In fact, 27% of Gen Z’ers say they’ve had NAUGHTY conversations with an A.I. chatbot.

That drops to 16% for Millennials . . . 9% of Gen X’ers . . . and just 2% of Boomers. And men were about TWICE as likely to admit to it than women.

I’d love to say “no judgment” and move on, but is this cool if you’re in a relationship already . . . with a HUMAN?

24% of Americans say that flirting with ChatGPT counts as cheating in a relationship.

Probably my luck - I’d even get rejected by Siri or Alexa. {{SIGH}}