Ron Jon Surf Shop founder passes away at age 88

Ron Jon Surf Shop in Cocoa Beach Ron Jon Surf Shop founder, Ron DiMenna, dead at 88. (WFTV staff)
By Jay Edwards

Even if you’re not from Central Florida, chances are you’ve heard of the very popular Ron Jon Surf Shop. Whether you surfed or not, if you grew up in the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s or later, you knew that Ron Jon sticker that was on the backs of so many cars.

If you lived out-of-state, you knew you were getting closer to Central Florida and Cocoa Beach when you started seeing those Ron Jon’s billboards along the side of the road.

Did you know the first Ron Jon Surf Shop wasn’t the one we all know and love in Cocoa Beach? The first Ron Jon actually opened up in 1959 on the Jersey Shore. The Cocoa Beach store opened up two years later in 1961.

Unfortunately, at the age of 88-years old, Ron Jon founder Ron DiMenna just passed away, leaving behind that Ron Jon legacy. Ron and his wife, Lynne, formed Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, which is a charity dedicated to protecting Florida’s beaches. The Endless Summer Specialty License Plate helps fund their Foundation.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

