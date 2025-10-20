Rush announces 2 Florida dates

2010: Musicians Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee from the band Rush attend the Tribeca Film Festival 2010 portrait studio at the FilmMaker Industry Press Center on April 24, 2010 in New York, New York. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

This just in... Rush is coming to Florida!

As you already know, Rush announced they’re going back out on the road celebrating 50 years and they only announced a handful of dates and cities.

However, they just announced 17 more tour dates, including two stops in Florida! They’ll be coming to Tampa on November 9, 2026 at Benchmark Arena. According to Tampa Bay 28, presale for that show begins Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at 12 p.m. and then the GA begins on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 at 12 p.m.

They’ll also be making a stop in South Florida at Seminole Hard Rock on November 5th.