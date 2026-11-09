Rush announces Vegas residency at The Sphere

(L-R) Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush perform during the opening night of their first American tour in 11 years at The Kia Forum on June 07, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

If you’re not able to get to Tampa tonight or Wednesday to see Rush at Benchmark, you’ll have more chances to see them in concert. The only problem. you’ll have to board a plane...

Rush just announced they’re heading to Las Vegas for a residency at The Sphere! Can you imagine how cool that show is going to be?

As of now, only five dates have been announced, so it’s a short residency. The 2027 Sphere shows are set for May 21, 23, 26, 28 and the 30th.

Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased HERE.