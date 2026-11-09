Rush announces Vegas residency at The Sphere

If you’re not able to get to Tampa tonight or Wednesday to see Rush at Benchmark, you’ll have more chances to see them in concert. The only problem. you’ll have to board a plane...
Rush just announced they’re heading to Las Vegas for a residency at The Sphere! Can you imagine how cool that show is going to be?
As of now, only five dates have been announced, so it’s a short residency. The 2027 Sphere shows are set for May 21, 23, 26, 28 and the 30th.
Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased HERE.
JUST ANNOUNCED: RUSH “Elevate From The Norm” live residency at SPHERE Las Vegas on May 21, 23, 26, 28 & 30 in 2027. *Register now* for Artist Presale at https://t.co/5elTo76VxA— Rush (@rushtheband) November 5, 2026
*VIP & Travel packages on sale Fri Nov 6 at 12PM PT*
*Artist Presale begins Wed Nov 11 at 10am PT*