RUSH Kicks off their reunion concert tour

(L-R) Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush perform during the opening night of their first American tour in 11 years at The Kia Forum on June 07, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

It’s good to see Rush back together on stage as they kicked off their reunion tour in LA this past week. They honored late drummer Neil Peart throughout the opening performance of their Fifty Something comeback tour.

Peart, who passed away in January of 2020 after battling a rare form of brain cancer, was integral to Rush’s distinctive style. Not only was he one of the most talented drummers in rock history, but he also served as the band’s primary lyricist.

When frontman Geddy Lee addressed the Forum crowd for the first time, Peart was clearly at the forefront of his mind.

“We’re here for so many reasons,” fhe noted. “We’re here to celebrate over 50 years of music that Alex, myself and the great Neil Peart made together. We’re here to pay tribute to Neil.”

Mention of Peart, naturally, got a loud ovation from Rush fans -- something that would continue throughout the night. Five songs into the set, a video montage of the drummer’s performances was played on the venue’s screens, with Peart’s own voice providing the narration.