Sam Neill, Jurassic Park star, has died at 78

Sam Neill attends the 2025 AACTA Awards presented By Foxtel Group at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on Feb. 7, 2025, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI)

Woke up to some sad new this morning...

Sam Neill, star of the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise, has passed away at the age of 78.

Sam’s family shared in a statement on early this morning, July 13th, that his death was “sudden and unexpected,” but that he remained cancer-free at the time of his passing, after previously being diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.

Sam Neill was also known for his starring roles in ‘The Hunt For Red October’ and ‘The Piano’.

According to a statement from his family on Instagram, it said:

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau [extended family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia.”

It continued, “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” the statement continued. “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

To read more, People has additional info on the life and the legacy of Sam Neill.