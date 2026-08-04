Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth share an ice cream and a hug! Well, sort of...

: David Lee Roth performs in concert at ACL Live at the Moody Theater on April 29, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)/Sammy Hagar at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction/ (Disney/Michael Le Brecht II)

OK, this is hilarious! Even Sammy Hagar said he’s not a fan of AI (neither are we) and said let’s not take this David Lee Roth olive branch thing too far, but even The Red Rocker said, “This is too funny not to share.”

In case you didn’t hear, Sammy Hagar reached out to Diamond Dave recently and offered to have him join him on stage at his Vegas residency. This came after David Lee Roth announced he was canceling his concerts, due to what some believe is from lack of ticket sales.

So, now people are making them the best of friends, as you can see below and it’s hilarious!