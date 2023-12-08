Samuel Thurmond | Honoree for Dec 8th, 2023

Samuel was nominated by his wife, Karen, who shared how “Sam has been with Seminole County FD 39 years, longest of any fire fighter. He is an Assistant Chief of EMS who rose through the ranks starting as a paramedic/ fire fighter. He has seen every illness and injury, has delivered several babies, responded to multiple disasters, was responsible for the counties COVID response, and most recently established the counties Community Paramedic Program, which assists citizens to be healthier at home. Sam has been dedicated to the citizens of the county and to the fire department and will soon retire. He is deserving of recognition for his commitment to protecting and serving for almost 40 years.”

Samuel, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks Restaurant.

©2023 Cox Media Group