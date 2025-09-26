Scuba Suit Heist: A Classic Florida Robbery Right Out of Lake Buena Vista

In the heart of Florida, where the bizarre is almost routine, a daring robbery took an unexpected dive—literally. Late one night, as the staff at Paddlefish Restaurant in Lake Buena Vista wrapped up their day, a mysterious figure emerged from the water, outfitted head-to-toe in scuba gear.

Slipping unseen onto the property, the thief stashed his wetsuit and equipment and quietly entered the manager’s office, just as the night’s earnings were being counted. With calculated calm, he tied up the staff, instructed everyone to close their eyes, and hurriedly gathered between $10,000 and $20,000 in cash.

The entire heist took less than two minutes. Then, as quietly as he’d arrived, the culprit donned his scuba gear once more and swam away into the night, leaving behind only stunned employees and a story truly worthy of a “What The Florida?!” moment.

Because where else would a robbery like this happen—featuring scuba gear, paddleboats, and a watery getaway? Only in Florida.

Listen to the full episode here:

This article was created with the help of AI and reviewed by station staff.