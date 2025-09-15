Sharon and Kelly’s new hobby to help cope with Ozzy’s passing

By Jay Edwards

Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram recently to thank fans for all of their kind words while she and the kids cope with Ozzy’s passing.

Sharon said, "I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights."

She added, “Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.

Sharon said, “I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”

So, what are she and Kelly up to now? Check out their new hobby below!

