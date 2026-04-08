Sharon Osbourne lists LA mansion for $17 million

Waynesville Mansion for Sale 8234 Voltaire Ct, Waynesville, OH 45068. Listed by Wasfi Samaan with eXp Realty; Phone: 937-806-7212 (agent); Email: SAMAANWASFI@GMAIL.COM
By Jay Edwards

The LA mansion that Ozzy and Sharon called home for more than a decade has been listed for sale. The home that they originally purchased in 2015 for almost $12 million was just put on the market for $17 million.

Sharon said she wants to move into a smaller apartment, in the same area, to be closer to her grandchildren. She still owns a mansion in Buckinghamshire and will spend time both in the UK and in LA.

Ozzy and Sharon tried selling the 7-bedroom, 7.5 bath home back in 2022, but eventually took it off the market after it didn’t sell for the original list price of $18 million.

Their mansion is beautiful and Realtor.com has some great photos of the interior and exterior that you can check out. Just wait until you see the red velvet cinema!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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