Sharon Osbourne lists LA mansion for $17 million

The LA mansion that Ozzy and Sharon called home for more than a decade has been listed for sale. The home that they originally purchased in 2015 for almost $12 million was just put on the market for $17 million.

Sharon said she wants to move into a smaller apartment, in the same area, to be closer to her grandchildren. She still owns a mansion in Buckinghamshire and will spend time both in the UK and in LA.

Ozzy and Sharon tried selling the 7-bedroom, 7.5 bath home back in 2022, but eventually took it off the market after it didn’t sell for the original list price of $18 million.

Their mansion is beautiful and Realtor.com has some great photos of the interior and exterior that you can check out. Just wait until you see the red velvet cinema!