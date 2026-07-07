Sharon Osbourne pays tribute to Ozzy on what would have been their 46th wedding anniversary

It’s been nearly a year since we lost Ozzy, but the love for him from his family and his fans will never end, especially Sharon’s love.

Ozzy and Sharon were married on July 4, 1980, marking this past Saturday as their 46th wedding anniversary. Despite Ozzy’s passing, Sharon made sure he and everyone know how much she loves and misses him.

She wrote, “Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary. Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish. I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way. Forever my husband. Forever my heart."